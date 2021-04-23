Home

Fan’s protest forces deferment of Man United vs Liverpool match

BBC Sport
May 3, 2021 8:56 am
[Source: Manchester Evening News]

Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool was postponed after about 200 fans broke into Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The fixture was scheduled to kick off today.

The Premier League has decided to call off the match, the first of its kind due to fan protests

Article continues after advertisement

Police told BBC Sport two officers had been injured following the protests.

Fans had gathered outside the ground and scores of green and gold flares – the colors of United’s first shirts when they were formed as Newton Heath in 1878, and of the original anti-Glazer protests in 2010.

The protests follow United’s decision, along with five fellow Premier League clubs, to join the European Super League (ESL) last month, before subsequently all pulling out.

Supporters are currently not allowed into grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic but some United fans got on to the pitch to protest and, even though they were removed, some then made it back on to the grass later on.

Manchester United is currently second in the Premier League and a Liverpool win would have handed Manchester City the title for the third time in four seasons.

Talks will now take place about re-arranging the game.

 

 

