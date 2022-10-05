Fans expectations a compelling factor

Expectations from supporters and fans are something Labasa football is keeping in mind in the Courts Inter-District Championship.

As defending champions, coach Ravneel Pratap says the pressure is always there to be consistent and perform above par.

Pratap says the only way to control this pressure from fans and their self-expectation is by performing during game day.

“All the fans from Labasa and Suva will be travelling down to the HFC Bank Stadium so again it’s all about performing, It’s performance-based, if we don’t perform, fans will be upset and if we perform fans will be happy.”

Pratap says they’re title holders and they will not give it up easily.

The side is hopeful that some of their players including Taniela Waqa, Frances Catarogo, Iliesa Lino and Ratu Anare are okay to play this evening.

Labasa plays Rewa in its first pool match at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch 22 IDC matches live on FBC Pop.