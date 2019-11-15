Family in Bua to watch their star play in VPL for first time

A family in Bua will get to watch their son in action for the first time when Navua takes on Ba in the Vodafone Premier League clash tomorrow.

For over four years Mosese Baleinaqaqa has been playing football but now his family will get to watch him LIVE on television after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation struck a deal with Fiji FA on Wednesday.

Balainaqaqa who joined Navua in 2018 says his family particularly his mother have never watch him play but that will change tomorrow.

“I’m feeling really excited because they’ve never watched me playing football and this is the first time for live coverage and it’ll be so easy for them to watch me and they are excited to watch me for tomorrow’s game.”

The 24 year old former Nadi Muslim College student was raised by his mum and he says it’s only right that he represents the district his mum was raised.

“I wanted to join Navua a long time due to my mother who’s from Navua and I always wanted to represent Navua because all my uncles and them played here.”

Baleinaqaqa and Navua will take on the Men In Black at 3pm tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.