Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|
Full Coverage

Football

Fake vaccination card worry for Fiji FA

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 7:00 pm
Rajesh Patel

Football maybe on the front foot in getting players and officials vaccinated, there are revelations that some players and districts are trying to beat the system by producing fake vaccination cards.

The issue has come to Fiji Football’s attention, however, those involved will not get away with it as the sport’s governing body is working closely with the Health Ministry to verify information before taking any action.

Fiji FA was the first sporting body to implement the no jab no play policy and its President Rajesh Patel says they understand some players have refused to take the jabs.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not only the players we’ve also heard there’re people out there they’ve got fake vaccination cards and everything, even the government’s assistance where they found out there’re are some fake vaccination cards , so there will be people who will try to beat the system”.

Patel adds they’re sending players cards to the Ministry of Health for verification because they have a data base and if MOH advises them that there’s a fake card, they’ll take action or even refer the matter to Police.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they have some cases regarding fake cards.

“We have received some reports, however, all these reports we’ve coordinated mostly with the Police to do the investigation so there have been some reports coming to us but its currently with Police for verification whether it’s a fake card”.


Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

Fiji FA is serious about the issue because if there’s a breach in the return to play protocol, they’ll be taken to task.

Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says under the COVID Act there’s now a $10,000 fine if anyone breaches the return to play protocols or even a five years jail term.


Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey

Over 80% of football players in the country are fully vaccinated and Fiji FA hopes to reach 100% at the end of this month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.