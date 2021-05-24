Fake vaccination card worry for Fiji FA

Football maybe on the front foot in getting players and officials vaccinated, there are revelations that some players and districts are trying to beat the system by producing fake vaccination cards.

The issue has come to Fiji Football’s attention, however, those involved will not get away with it as the sport’s governing body is working closely with the Health Ministry to verify information before taking any action.

Fiji FA was the first sporting body to implement the no jab no play policy and its President Rajesh Patel says they understand some players have refused to take the jabs.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not only the players we’ve also heard there’re people out there they’ve got fake vaccination cards and everything, even the government’s assistance where they found out there’re are some fake vaccination cards , so there will be people who will try to beat the system”.

Patel adds they’re sending players cards to the Ministry of Health for verification because they have a data base and if MOH advises them that there’s a fake card, they’ll take action or even refer the matter to Police.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they have some cases regarding fake cards.

“We have received some reports, however, all these reports we’ve coordinated mostly with the Police to do the investigation so there have been some reports coming to us but its currently with Police for verification whether it’s a fake card”.



Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

Fiji FA is serious about the issue because if there’s a breach in the return to play protocol, they’ll be taken to task.

Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says under the COVID Act there’s now a $10,000 fine if anyone breaches the return to play protocols or even a five years jail term.



Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey

Over 80% of football players in the country are fully vaccinated and Fiji FA hopes to reach 100% at the end of this month.