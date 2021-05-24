FA Cup final for Liverpool

Liverpool will feature in the FA Cup final after beating Manchester City 3-2 in the semifinal this morning.

The side survived a late scare to remain on course for a historic quadruple.

Liverpool was leading 3-0 after 45 minutes with a double by Sadio Mane and Ibrahima Konate scoring another.

Jack Grealish pulled one back early in the second half and Bernardo Silva netted the second for City at the start of a tense period of stoppage time but Liverpool survived to face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace.