Eyes on BOG for Lautoka

[File Photo]

Expectations are high in the Lautoka football camp with less than three days to go to the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

The Blues will meet Rewa in the main match on Friday, and Head Coach Shalen Lal knows this will be a great game.

Lal says they’ll need to put in the hard yards to get the results.

“Tournament is different, league games are different and we will see when the tournament comes. But for now I know that we really need to work hard.”

Lautoka will face Rewa at 6.30pm on Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Before that, there’ll be three matches, Suva meets Labasa at 12pm, Nadi takes on Nadroga at 2pm, Ba battles Navua at 4pm, before the official opening at 6pm.

You can listen to all BOG games commentaries on Mirchi FM.