Extra-time goal sends Man United into FA Cup semis

Manchester United forced its way into the FA Cup semifinals after a hard fought 2-1 victory against 10-man Norwich.

Harry Maguire scored deep into extra-time as both teams were locked at one-all.

The England defender, who moments earlier had a header brilliantly saved by Tim Krul, reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball at the far post.

The game turned on the dismissal of substitute Timm Klose in the 89th minute.

Norwich were in the ascendancy after equalising and looked favourites to snatch a late winner before the German was shown a straight red for pulling back Odion Ighalo.

The video assistant referee checked Jon Moss’ decision and confirmed it within seconds.

Both team were tied at nil-all at the breather.

The Red Devils opened the account in the 51st minute through Ighalo, who continued his good run in cup competitions with a flicked effort.

Norwich came back strongly after being a goal down to equalise after Todd Cantwell’s 25 yards shot that beat the reach of Sergio Romero.

Norwich will now focus on their increasingly difficult task of beating the drop from the Premier League while United remain in contention in two cup competitions and for a top-four spot in the league.

[Source: BBC]