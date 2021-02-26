Excitement surround Women’s League

Fiji Football is excited to hold its first ever Women’s Super League tournament which will be a curtain raiser for the National Premier League this weekend.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the Super League is a great platform to give some exposure to the players.

He says the national players that will be representing their districts have been undergoing intense training sessions, camps and clinics to prepare them for the upcoming Super League tournaments.

“These girls will be exposed to large crowds at the venues which will be an exciting moment for the girls to showcase their talent”

The first match will be played between Labasa and Ba at 11.30am at Subrail Park in Labasa.

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri Women will face Rewa at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday, Nadroga Women will host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1pm.

Meanwhile, for the men’s, Rewa faces Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday, Labasa faces Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.