Every team will be coming for us says Labasa coach

Defending Punjas Battle of the Giants champion, Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa will head into the tournament on Friday with a lot of pressure on them.

Labasa has named a good side with the likes of Akuila Mateisuva, Taniela Waqa, Antonio Tuivuna,Lekima Gonerau, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Siotame Kubu and Ilisoni Logaivau for the BOG.

Babasiga Lions Head Coach Ronil Lal says a mammoth task awaits them in Lautoka.

”I always say to my players that becoming a champion is difficult but remaining a champion will be very difficult so it will be hard for us to defend but I think we have done our work properly we have trained hard the result should be in our favor.”

Labasa is pooled with Ba, Suva and Nasinu.

The BOG kicks off on Friday with Nadi playing Navua in the opening at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.