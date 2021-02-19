Everton win at Liverpool after 22 years

Everton produced a remarkable display beating Liverpool 2-nil at Anfield for the first time since 1999 in the English Premier League clash.

In a landmark result for both sides, Everton earned their first derby win anywhere since 2010, while Liverpool have now lost four successive home matches for the first time since 1923 as the defending champions Premier League title defence crumbles.

Richarlison put Everton in front after three minutes when he latched on to a superb pass from James Rodriguez to beat Allison.

Sadio Mane wasted two headed chances for Liverpool in the second half while Pickford saved superbly from Salah, leaving Everton to wrap up their first derby win in 24 attempts when substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the spot with seven minutes left after Dominic Calvert-Lewin tangled with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was all smiles at the final whistle but this was more abject Anfield misery for his Liverpool counterpart