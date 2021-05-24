Everton vs Newcastle match postponed

The Everton vs Newcastle United’s English Premier League match has been postponed.
The match was scheduled for Friday but Newcastle requested for the game to be called off.
This is because a number of players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, on top of injuries to several players including Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.
It means 16 English top-flight games have now been postponed in December.
