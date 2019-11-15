Everton reveal final designs for their new stadium

Everton have revealed their final stadium designs before submitting a detailed planning application to Liverpool City Council on Monday.

At the very heart of the final proposal for the 52,000-seater stadium, which is expected to cost £500million, is a stunning brick, steel and glass ground, which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby.

The structure of the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base taking inspiration from Goodison Park’s famous Archibald Leitch latticework.