Everton holds Liverpool

Everton managed to hold Liverpool nil-all in the English Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Everton came close to securing their first Merseyside derby victory in more than a decade – but had to settle for a point against the Reds.

Liverpool, who now need five points to be sure of top spot, can still clinch their first title in 30 years against Crystal Palace at Anfield – but only if Manchester City fail to beat Burnley at Etihad Stadium.

In other matches played today, Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 2-1 while Newcastle beat Sheffield United 3-0.