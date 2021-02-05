Home

Everton beats Tottenham to reach FA Cup quarters

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 11, 2021 10:42 am
[Source: Everton]

Everton reached the FA Cup quarter-finals after edging out Tottenham Hotspur 5-4.

A magnificent contest swung in both teams’ favour in a nine-goal classic before Everton showing huge reserves of resolve and fitness.

Everton finally struck the decisive blow when Bernard Duarte fired home in the seventh minute of extra time.

Article continues after advertisement

In other results, Manchester City beat Swansea 3-1, Leicester defeated Brighton 1-0, and Sheffield United beat Bristol City 1-0.

[Source: BBC]

