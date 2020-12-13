Everton and Man City match postponed

Manchester City’s Premier League match against Everton this morning was postponed four hours before kick-off because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

The latest tests have returned more positive results, in addition to those of Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members revealed on Christmas day.

According to BBC Sport, the City training ground will be closed for an “indeterminate period”.

Article continues after advertisement

City cited “a risk the virus could spread” among the squad with the “security of the bubble compromised”.

In a statement, the Everton club said they would request “full disclosure” of all the information Manchester City provided to the Premier League in order to gain a clear picture as to why the match was called off at such short notice.

The postponement came on a day that saw a number of English Football League matches called off because of Covid-19.

[Source: BBC Sport]