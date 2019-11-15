Home

Football

Euros delay 'a little worrying for older players'

| @BBCWorld
April 5, 2020 5:55 pm
Jill Scott started England's defeat by world champions the USA at the SheBelieves Cup last month [Source: BBC Sports]

England international Jill Scott says the potential postponement of the 2021 European Championship is “probably a little bit worrying for the older players” but is “an exciting opportunity” for women’s football.

Scott, 33, is hoping to appear in her fourth Euros and joked she would “have to try and hold on for another year”.

The tournament is set to be moved to the summer of 2022.

It was originally scheduled to take place between 7 July and 1 August 2021.

The postponement would avoid the clash of two major women’s tournaments in the same summer, with the Tokyo Olympic Games now starting on 23 July, 2021 and running to 8 August, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Football Association announced the Women’s Super League season will not resume until “it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

