Football

EURO 2020 final could be played elsewhere

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 3:06 pm

UEFA has mapped a contingency plan to replace Wembley Stadium as the host for the final of Euro 2020.

This will come into place unless the British government agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules.

Tournament organizers have been in negotiations with the government since it postponed plans to end COVID-19 restrictions on June 21.

Article continues after advertisement

Reports out of Europe on Friday revealed that Budapest was the alternative venue being considered if Wembley was not able to accept travelling supporters.

The London stadium is scheduled to host both semi-finals and the final.

Meanwhile, tomorrow morning Hungary faces France at 1am, Portugal battles Germany at 4am while Spain meets Poland at 7am.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sport on the Walesi platform.

[Source: Aljazeera]

