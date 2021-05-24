Home

Eriksen discharged from hospital

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 10:05 am
Christian Eriksen [Source: Twitter]

Denamrk midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a “successful” operation to fit a heart-starting device.

The 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during his side’s defeat by Finland in Copenhagen last Sunday.

He visited the team yesterday and will now return home with his family.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: BBC Sport]

