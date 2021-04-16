EPL’s top six agree to join ESL

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join a new European Super League (ESL).

In a seismic move for European football, the Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a new midweek competition with teams continuing to compete in their respective national leagues.

It said the inaugural season was intended to commence as soon as practicable and anticipated that a further three clubs would join the breakaway.