EPL steps up plans to resume season

Apart from the NRL looking to resume the rest of its season, the English Premier League has stepped on board holding talks for possible game resumption scenarios.

The EPL has stepped up planning to resume the competition in neutral stadiums, holding separate talks with the government and its clubs to discuss the COVID-19 testing and logistics necessary.

The goal is to resume the league after June 8th, with games without spectators in any stadiums.

However there are concerns that fans could still gather outside stadiums if their team was playing at home.

Thus it has been discussed that no team will now be due to play any of their remaining matches in their own stadium.

[Source: tvnz]