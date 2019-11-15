English Premier League matches postponed

All games in the English Premier League have also been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English Football League, FA Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship have all been postponed to at least the 3rd of next month.

Matches in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also off.

Article continues after advertisement

England’s international friendly matches against Italy on 27 March and Denmark four days later are off.

The EFL, which hopes to resume play a day earlier than the Premier League on April 3, said clubs were also advised to suspend “non-essential activities” such as “player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings”.