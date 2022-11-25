England wants to remain on the map

[Photo: Onmanorama]

England is slowly regaining respect on the world stage.

These are the sentiments of England coach Gareth Southgate as the side aims for the last 16 World Cup placing.

The Three Lions will secure a spot in the top two of Group B if they beat the United States on Saturday.

It would be England’s fourth successive appearance in the knockout phase of a major tournament since going out in the group stages of the 2014 World Cup.

Southgate says this is a good period for English football with a lot of positive things going on, with the Womens team as well as in the junior level.

Southgate says the aim is it be competitive for many years to come and and to have a sustained challenge in the later stages of the big competitions.

England faces USA tomorrow at 7am and you can catch this match and all other FIFA World Cup matches live on FBC Sports.