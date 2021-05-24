Home

England try and qualify for first semi-final since 1996

BBC
July 3, 2021 5:17 pm

England will aim to qualify for their first Euro 2020 semi-final after 25 years as they prepare to face Ukraine tomorrow morning at 7am.

Having ended a 55-year wait for a knockout-tie victory over Germany the side will face the Czech Republic or Denmark at the national stadium if they win in Rome.

After playing their first four games at Wembley, Saturday’s match in Italy’s capital is England’s first away from home at Euro 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

COVID-19 travel restrictions mean fans in the UK have been told not to travel to the game, so there are likely to be more Ukraine fans in the Stadio Olimpico than England supporters.

Should England win, they would reach the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time since Euro 96.

They are undefeated at Euro 2020 and have yet to concede a goal.

 

