Football

England to name EURO 2020 squad tomorrow

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 2:55 pm
England Manager Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad tomorrow

England Manager Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad tomorrow for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Uncapped Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale were last week named in a 33-man provisional Three Lions squad.

Ten days before the start of Euro 2020, Southgate will submit his final squad to UEFA after delaying his decision.

Article continues after advertisement

England is in Group D with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic while Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia make up Group E.

Euro 2020 kicks off next Saturday with Turkey taking on Italy in the opening match.

The match will be aired live at 7am on FBC Sports channel.

