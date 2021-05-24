England thrash San Marino to secure World Cup place

England hit double figures for the first time since 1964 as they secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with embarrassing ease in San Marino.

Harry Kane also racked up the records by scoring four in the first half to go level with Gary Lineker on 48 England goals, additionally setting a new high of 13 for his country in a calendar year as he followed up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania.

Only Sir Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney are ahead of Kane in the England goalscorers list.

Article continues after advertisement

Back to back! 🎩⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ What a way to seal our World Cup spot and finish the campaign on a high. pic.twitter.com/M40WvAeBfe — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 15, 2021

He now stands just five behind record-holder Rooney’s tally of 53.

Kane also became only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in consecutive England games after Vivian Woodward, Dixie Dean and Tommy Taylor, and the first to score four since Ian Wright, also against San Marino in 1993.

Harry Maguire’s early header set England on their way and Bukayo Saka’s shot was deflected in off Filippo Fabri before Kane took centre stage with two penalties and a couple of trademark finishes in the area.

England continued to punish San Marino after the break with Emile Smith Rowe and Tyrone Mings scoring their first international goals with a crisp finish and angled header respectively.

The rout continued with goals from substitute Tammy Abraham and Saka as England hit 10 for the first time since they beat USA 10-0 in New York City in May 1964, and the first time ever in a competitive fixture.

The scoreline again raises questions about the worth of fixtures such as this.