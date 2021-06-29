England shifts focus to semi-final clash

England will travel to Rome for the Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday in a bid to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in 25 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Germany 2-nil yesterday to end a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany.

That was history in the making for the side, and now the focus now shifts to Saturday’s quarter-finals.

England defender Harry Macguire says they will need to be ready for anything that Ukraine will throw at them.

“You’ve seen in this tournament other teams are still in this competition. At this stage, it’s the top teams and it’ll make it difficult for ourselves and we need to make sure that we are ready for Saturday.”

Fans have been warned not to travel to Italy because of Covid restrictions.

The Football Association is entitled to an allocation of 2,560 tickets for Saturday’s match, equating to 16 per cent of the agreed capacity of 16,000 at the Stadio Olimpico.