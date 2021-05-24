England secures comfortable win

England secured a comfortable 4-nil win over Andorra at Wembley this morning.

Gareth Southgate’s men are on track to next year’s World Cup in Qatar with a fifth successive victory in their qualifying group.

Jesse Lingard gave England the lead with a left-foot finish after 18 minutes but it then took until the 72nd minute to double their advantage when Harry Kane, on as a substitute for Bamford, scored his 40th goal for his country from the penalty spot.

Lingard got his second and England’s third with a low shot that evaded the grasp of Andorra keeper Josep Gomes.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, whose last Wembley experience was missing the decisive penalty in England’s Euro 2020 Final loss to Italy, celebrated his 20th birthday by scoring with a neat header five minutes from time.

In other World Cup qualifiers today, Wales defeated Belarus 3-2, Iceland drew 2-all with North Macedonia, Bulgaria edged Lithuania 1-nil and Albania beat Hungary 1-nil.

[Source: BBC Sport]