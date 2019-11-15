England, Portugal, France kick-off Nations League with a win

Home

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 6, 2020 7:49 am
Kylian Mbappe scored the lone goal for France against Sweden [Source: UEFA]

Raheem Sterling’s late penalty gave England a 1-0 victory in Iceland as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign on a high.

The hosts missed the chance to rescue a point by missing an injury-time spot-kick.

In another match, France overcame Sweden 1-0 after Kylian Mbappe scored the lone goal in the 41st minute.

In other matches, Portugal defeated Croatia 4-1, Luxembourg beat Azebaijan 2-1, Cyprus went down to Montenegro 0-2  while Belgium defeated Denmark 2-0.

