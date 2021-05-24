Home

Football

England out to create history

| @BBCWorld
July 6, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Euro 2020/Twitter]

England has the opportunity to make its country proud when they face Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Thursday.

These were sentiments shared by manger Gareth Southgate in an interview with BBC Sports.

The side will now return to Wembley – the site of their last semi-final appearance in the men’s Euros 25 years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Southgate says England matches bring families and communities together.

He adds this will be an opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for to fans and the nation.

Victory for England would see them reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

England will face Denmark on Thursday at 7am.

