England out to create history

England has the opportunity to make its country proud when they face Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Thursday.

These were sentiments shared by manger Gareth Southgate in an interview with BBC Sports.

The side will now return to Wembley – the site of their last semi-final appearance in the men’s Euros 25 years ago.

Southgate says England matches bring families and communities together.

He adds this will be an opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for to fans and the nation.

Victory for England would see them reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

EURO 2020 semi-finals set ✅ 🇮🇹🆚🇪🇸 Italy vs Spain

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🆚🇩🇰 England vs Denmark Who are you backing to lift the 🏆❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SjjvZ6PSAb — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 3, 2021

England will face Denmark on Thursday at 7am.