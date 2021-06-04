England on track for Euro 2020

England concluded their preparations for the Euros with a 1-nil victory over Romania in a friendly match at the Riverside Stadium.

Manager Gareth Southgate selected an experimental starting line-up that included three players – Ben Godfrey, Ben White and James Ward-Prowse.

The three also were not named in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

England posed the greater attacking threat, with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Marcus Rashford put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to give them the win.