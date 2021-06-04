Football
England on track for Euro 2020
June 7, 2021 1:05 pm
England concluded their preparations for the Euros with a 1-nil victory over Romania in a friendly match at the Riverside Stadium.
Manager Gareth Southgate selected an experimental starting line-up that included three players – Ben Godfrey, Ben White and James Ward-Prowse.
The three also were not named in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020.
Article continues after advertisement
England posed the greater attacking threat, with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho hitting the woodwork in the first half.
Marcus Rashford put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to give them the win.
Sponsored Links