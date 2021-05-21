England manager to name provisional squad

England manager Gareth Southgate will name a provisional extended squad for Euro 2020 soon.

This is to give him time to assess the players before selecting the final 26 players as originally planned.

The decision has been made given the number of England players involved in this week’s Champions League and Europa League finals.

It also considers the injuries to key players including Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

The final 26 will be named on 1 June.

England is in Group D with Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

[Source: BBC Sport]