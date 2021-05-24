England handed stadium ban

England have been ordered to play one match behind closed doors as a punishment for the unrest at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

Uefa also imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years.

The Football Association was fined 100,000 euros (£84,560) for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium for the game.

Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break into Wembley for the match on July 11th, which England lost to Italy on penalties.

Hundreds of fans got into Wembley for the showpiece without tickets after areas around the stadium became packed hours before the evening kick-off.

Many sat in the area reserved for players’ relatives.

The Metropolitan Police had said that 51 arrests were made connected to the final, with 26 of those made at Wembley.