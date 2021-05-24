Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|
Full Coverage

Football

England going all in for Euro final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 10, 2021 12:27 pm

As England prepare for the EURO 2020 final against Italy the significance of the Three Lions’ first major showpiece in 55 years is not lost on Captain Harry Kane.

Yet far from being a heavy burden, the 27-year-old views the Wembley decider as an opportunity to be “remembered in history” as England bid to win a maiden European title.

Kane says they’ll have to grab it with both hands if they’ll want to triumph on home turf.

Article continues after advertisement

Kane adds they’re aware that Italy has good defenders and they’ll need to read the game really well and they know where to be.

Italy is going to be putting everything on the line to win and Kane adds England has more than enough in team to win.

The final of the Euro 2020 will kick-off at 7am on Monday.

[Source: UEFA EURO 2020]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.