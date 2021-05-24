England going all in for Euro final

As England prepare for the EURO 2020 final against Italy the significance of the Three Lions’ first major showpiece in 55 years is not lost on Captain Harry Kane.

Yet far from being a heavy burden, the 27-year-old views the Wembley decider as an opportunity to be “remembered in history” as England bid to win a maiden European title.

Kane says they’ll have to grab it with both hands if they’ll want to triumph on home turf.

Kane adds they’re aware that Italy has good defenders and they’ll need to read the game really well and they know where to be.

Italy is going to be putting everything on the line to win and Kane adds England has more than enough in team to win.

The final of the Euro 2020 will kick-off at 7am on Monday.

