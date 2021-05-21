England EURO 2020 squad announced

England has announced their Euro 2020 squad as they go in search of a major international glory this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been called up for England’s European Championship squad while Jesse Lingard is among those to have missed out.

Manager Gareth Southgate is still whittling his selection down from 33 to 26.

There were always going to be seven men left disappointed and, after Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood withdrew through injury, final decisions have now been made.

Lingard misses out despite an impressive half-season on loan at West Ham, while James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Mason Greenwood, Ben Godfrey, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale have also not been selected.