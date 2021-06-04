Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Auditor General not following the law|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|
Full Coverage

Football

England determined to take the knee in EURO 2020

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 6, 2021 7:49 am
Players have been taking the knee to highlight racial injustice. [Source: BBC SPORT]

England football coach Gareth Southgate says the players will ignore any opposing reaction and take the knee during Euro 2020.

Players have been taking the knee to highlight racial injustice.

Boos circulated around the Riverside Stadium when players took the knee before England’s friendly win over Austria on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Southgate says at the time some people did not understand the message.

Southgate spent several minutes of his news conference before England’s final match leading into Euro 2020, talking about the decision to continue.

England will face Croatia in its first match on the 14th of this month.

You can watch all the action of the EURO 2020 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.