England determined to take the knee in EURO 2020

England football coach Gareth Southgate says the players will ignore any opposing reaction and take the knee during Euro 2020.

Players have been taking the knee to highlight racial injustice.

Boos circulated around the Riverside Stadium when players took the knee before England’s friendly win over Austria on Wednesday.

Southgate says at the time some people did not understand the message.

Southgate spent several minutes of his news conference before England’s final match leading into Euro 2020, talking about the decision to continue.

England will face Croatia in its first match on the 14th of this month.

