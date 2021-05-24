England defender slams Mourinho

England defender Luke Shaw says he does not understand why he continues to receive criticism from his former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho described Shaw’s set-piece delivery as “drastically bad” in England’s win against the Czech Republic.

Shaw says even his international team-mates had picked up on Mourinho’s comments.

The 25-year-old has been on an upward trajectory since Mourinho’s Manchester United sacking in December 2018.

The defender won just one England cap while he struggled to get into the United side, but has started the last two Euro 2020 fixtures at left-back.

