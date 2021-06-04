England defender ruled out of Euro 2020

England has suffered a blow ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 championship after its key defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out due to a thigh injury.

The Liverpool right-back hurt himself in the closing stages of Wednesday’s friendly against Austria and a scan revealed he has suffered a quad tear.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks and will return to his club for rehabilitation.

Manager Gareth Southgate will not name a replacement until after Sunday’s final warm-up game with Romania.

The 22-year-old’s inclusion as one of four right-backs was one of the main talking points when Southgate named his squad last week.

England’s first game at Euro 2020 is against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, 13 June.

[Source: BBC]