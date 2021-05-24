Football
England coming in prepared against Germany
June 27, 2021 4:12 pm
England is coming in prepared for Tuesday’s last-16 clash against Germany goes as far as a tie.
John Stones says England will be ready for penalties if the need arises.
England has never won a European Championship knockout match time and has lost against Germany in a shootout at Euro 96.
Article continues after advertisement
Current boss Gareth Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in that semi-final encounter, as England was beaten 6-5 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Stones recalled England ended a World Cup penalty shootout hoodoo against Colombia in 2018.
He says the practice they did during that tournament and this one will hold them in good stead.
Advertisement