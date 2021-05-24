Football
England charged by Uefa after 'laser' penalty incident
July 9, 2021 2:12 am
A laser pointer directed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel [Source: MARCA]
Uefa has charged England after a laser pointer was directed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final.
Television pictures showed a green light on Schmeichel’s face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty.
Schmeichel saved the spot-kick, but Kane scored the rebound as England won 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final.
The English FA has also been charged after the Danish national anthem was ‘disrupted’ and fireworks were set off.
[Source: BBC]
