England bottom after draw with Italy, Hungary holds Germany

[Source: UEFA]

England’s winless start to their Nations League campaign continued as an experimental Three Lions side failed to break down European champions Italy in a goalless draw at Molineux.

This was a game played behind closed doors as punishment for the chaos that preceded the last meeting between these two, when Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Several thousand excitable schoolchildren in attendance did however provide Gareth Southgate’s side a lively backdrop in Wolverhampton and almost got the goal they craved when Mason Mount crashed an effort against the crossbar in the first half.

Raheem Sterling, captain for the evening with Harry Kane among the substitutes, also skewed a glorious opportunity over from close range from Reece James’ whipped delivery after the break.

But the hosts also needed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to be alert on several occasions to stop the Azzurri inflicting another defeat on Southgate’s outfit, who remain bottom of Group A3 with two points after three games.

In another Group A3 match, Germany came back from a goal down to draw 1-all against hosts Hungary in the Nations League.

The visitors, undefeated in 12 games under Hansi Flick, needed a ninth-minute equaliser from Jonas Hofmann to earn a point.

Hungary opened the scoring when Zsolt Nagy drove a shot past Manuel Neuer after the German goalkeeper had parried the ball into his path.

Germany sit third in Group A3 behind Hungary and leaders Italy.