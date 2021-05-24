Home

England beat Germany at Wembley

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 30, 2021 6:10 am

Another upset has been created in the EURO 2020 Championship this morning after England beat Germany 2-nil at Wembley Stadium to end a 55-year wait for a knockout tie.

After a scoreless first half, both teams were determined to put the points on the scoreboard.

Substitute Jack Grealish made an impact in the second-half setting up a goal for Raheem Sterling to score in the 75th minute.

A break from Germany’s Thomas Muller just minutes after saw him close to scoring the equalizer but failed to execute the goal.

The Gareth Southgate-coached side did not stop there, with Captain Harry Kane scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute to book their spot in the next round.

England will now face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome.

 

