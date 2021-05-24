England bank on fan support

England boss Gareth Southgate has urged fans to roar his side to victory when they face Italy in tomorrow’s Euro 2020 final.

Southgate’s team will become the first Three Lions outfit to lift a European Championship if they win at Wembley.

England has not won a major men’s tournament since their World Cup triumph in 1966.

Article continues after advertisement

Southgate was asked about the role fans can play in the showcase final, which will be watched by 60,000 at the national stadium – and millions more in homes and in pubs.

The match will kick-off at 7am.