Football
England aim for first grand final since 1966
July 5, 2021 6:28 am
[Source: Euro/Twitter]
England will aim to go for their first major final in the Euro 2020 since 1966
The Gareth Southgate side thrashed Ukraine 4-0 and are aiming for a strong performance against Denmark on Thursday at 7am.
On Wednesday, Italy will face Spain at 7am.
🏴 Harry Kane = 1st player to score twice for England in a EURO knockout match ⚽️⚽️@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/aKQLKMCSJN
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 3, 2021
You can catch the live coverage for both matches on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
