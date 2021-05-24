England a step closer to World Cup

Captain Harry Kane scored as England defeated Hungary 4-nil this morning in their World Cup qualifying match in Budapest.

The win consolidated England’s position of power in pursuit of a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s side made it four wins from four qualifying games to open up a five-point lead over Poland to sit at the top of Group I.

Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice and Harry Maguire scored the four goals.

According to the BBC, England’s path to Qatar now looks smooth as their performance today cemented their status as firm favorites to come through their qualifying group with ease.

England will now face Andorra at home on Monday before travelling to Poland for what is likely to be the toughest game on the road to Qatar in Warsaw next Thursday.

Meanwhile, in another match, Spain suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993 as Sweden came from behind to end the Spanish 66-game run with a 2-1 win.

[Source: BBC Sports]