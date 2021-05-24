Eight teams for Women’s Super League next season

The Digicel Women’s Super League will now have eight teams next season.

However, this year there’ll be six teams competing over three rounds.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says this competition will be played on a triple round-robin base which will give players more game time.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the two top teams from the senior division will be promoted to the premier division which will make the senior competition more competitive.

Pal adds the competition last year was a major success with a high level of competition amongst the six teams.

Meanwhile, Labasa Women’s will kick-off the Super Six on Saturday against Rewa at Subrail Park in Labasa at 11.30am as a curtain-raiser to the Digicel Premier League clash between Labasa and Navua at 1.30pm.

In other DPL matches on Saturday, Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

On Sunday, there’ll be three games at the ANZ Stadium starting with the womens clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm before Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri in DPL at 2pm and Rewa takes on Nasinu at 4pm.

You can watch all the three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa - Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba - Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



Click on the image for a bigger view