Football
Eight teams for Women’s Super League next season
March 2, 2022 12:24 pm
The Digicel Women’s Super League will now have eight teams next season.
However, this year there’ll be six teams competing over three rounds.
Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says this competition will be played on a triple round-robin base which will give players more game time.
He says the two top teams from the senior division will be promoted to the premier division which will make the senior competition more competitive.
Pal adds the competition last year was a major success with a high level of competition amongst the six teams.
Meanwhile, Labasa Women’s will kick-off the Super Six on Saturday against Rewa at Subrail Park in Labasa at 11.30am as a curtain-raiser to the Digicel Premier League clash between Labasa and Navua at 1.30pm.
In other DPL matches on Saturday, Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
On Sunday, there’ll be three games at the ANZ Stadium starting with the womens clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm before Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri in DPL at 2pm and Rewa takes on Nasinu at 4pm.
You can watch all the three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
