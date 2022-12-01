Eight teams confirmed for World Cup knockout phase

[Source: Reuters]

Four of the eight rounds of 16 games at the FIFA World Cup have been confirmed.

This means that eight teams have now confirmed their places in the knockout phase.

The first match kicks off at 3am on Sunday with the Netherlands playing the USA followed by Argentina and Australia at 7am.

At 3am on Monday, defending champions, France, faces Poland while England battles Senegal at 7am.

This morning Tunisia defeated France 1-0, Australia beat Denmark 1-0, Poland went down 2-nil to Argentina and Mexico’s efforts were not enough to get them into the next round despite its 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, Croatia takes on Belgium with Canada and Morocco playing at 3am.

Japan will then meet Spain and Costa Rica meets Germany at 7am.

Both games will air LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports HD channels.