Eight teams confirmed for beach soccer tournament

Beach soccer league is something the Fiji Football Association is looking at introducing.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says they are trying to revive and grow the sport in the country.

Pal says as a result, they are hosting a tournament this weekend at Fiji Sports Council Beach Volleyball facilities in Laucala Bay, Suva where eight teams will take part.

He says Fiji FA aims to revive and grow beach soccer in the country as they have done for futsal.

A lot of positive feedback’s have been received from districts in the growth of futsal and Pal adds they are optimistic the same can be done for beach soccer.

Pal says this weekend’s event is an open tournament and anyone can play in any team upon their registration.

Some district reps are expected to feature for the eight teams.

Fiji last participated in the OFC Beach Soccer Tournament was in 2011 in Tahiti and finished third in the competition.

[Source:Fiji FA]