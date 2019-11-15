Eight shortlisted for Fiji football coach 

Eight candidates have been shortlisted for the Fiji men’s football coach says Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel.

Patel made the revelation after the Fiji FA Council Meeting in Nadi today.

He says he will be looking at the candidates together with the Team Director.

Article continues after advertisement

“After this press conference myself and the technical director and the acting national team director will be sitting down to finalize who will we shortlist and go for the interview and from there we will go forward with the interview because currently we have to see the financial position if we can afford it.”

He says they were also in talks with a candidate however the costs they gave were high.

“the last we spoke to was an overseas coach he was in contact with our technical director and he wanted to come with 4 staff and asking $40,000US per month which is about $1.4m for the whole staff which is something that we are mindful of.With our technical director spoke to and he wanted to come with 4 staff and asking $40,000US per month which is about $1.4m for the whole staff which is something that we are mindful of.”

Patel also adds that the meeting was successful.