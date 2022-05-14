Eid Cup attracts 48 futsal teams

48 futsal teams from around the country are part of the inaugural Xact Solutions-Eid Cup which started yesterday at Mulomulo Muslim Primary School ground in Nadi.

Prominent teams from Suva and Nadi are also featuring in the historic event where 19 pool matches were played on day one and 72 games lined up for today.

The games will be played from this afternoon and through whole of tonight with the final tomorrow morning.

Tournament organizer Nadeem Mohammed says the idea is to get everybody together with the theme ‘Unity Thorugh Sports’.

“We have made it open for everyone regardless of who you are, where you come from, race religion or color it doesn’t matter as far as sports is concerned, we’re trying to bring people together to one platform.”

There was a massive crowd last night and Nadeem adds they’re expecting around 600-700 fans tonight.

The winner walks away with $750 while there’s be other prizes as well for best players, teams and even runners up.

Meachwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with only one game.

Nadroga hosts Lautoka at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.