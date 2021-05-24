Egypt through to Africa Cup quarters

Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.
The North Africans got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute keeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly’s effort in the third round of spot-kicks.
Mohamed Salah netted the decisive penalty to send the record seven-time champions through.
Egypt will face Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday
